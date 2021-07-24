NULS (NULS) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. NULS has a total market cap of $35.87 million and $6.53 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

