Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.87 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Fox Factory worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

