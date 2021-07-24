Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.