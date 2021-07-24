Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

