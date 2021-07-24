NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 billion and the lowest is $6.30 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $24.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,310,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,333,328. NVIDIA has a one year low of $97.77 and a one year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.