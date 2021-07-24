NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $223.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a one year low of $97.77 and a one year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

