Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,627 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $38,571,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 64,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 9,502,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

