Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,616,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $181,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,419,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWTX stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

