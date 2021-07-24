Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 69,132 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Foghorn Therapeutics makes up 0.3% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Foghorn Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $256,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.