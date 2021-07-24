Oikos (OKS) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $647,134.10 and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00139624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.98 or 0.99710942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00899097 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 181,593,659 coins and its circulating supply is 161,299,993 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

