Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.58. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.