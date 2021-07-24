ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.63. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.