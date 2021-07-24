Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.32

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and traded as high as $75.04. Onex shares last traded at $74.84, with a volume of 707 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

