Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.