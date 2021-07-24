Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,665 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

