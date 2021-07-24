Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

