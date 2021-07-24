Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 50,508 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Grand Canyon Education worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

