Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.