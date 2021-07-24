Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,844 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Clean Harbors worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.