Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 72.89% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 392.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

