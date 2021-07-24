Oppenheimer Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $188.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

