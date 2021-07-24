Oppenheimer Increases Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $60.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of RXN opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

