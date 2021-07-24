Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

