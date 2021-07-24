Oppenheimer Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.37. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.