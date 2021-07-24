OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,790 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $940.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.93 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

