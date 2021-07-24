O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $620.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

