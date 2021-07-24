Orpea’s (ORPEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Orpea stock opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.33. Orpea has a 1 year low of $107.04 and a 1 year high of $141.77.
About Orpea
