Orpea’s (ORPEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Orpea stock opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.33. Orpea has a 1 year low of $107.04 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Get Orpea alerts:

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.