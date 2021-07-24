Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $38.21 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.