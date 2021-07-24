Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Trading Up 6.2%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94.

About Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.