Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 20,019 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

