Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 3,851 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.90 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

