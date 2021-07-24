Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “na” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PKI stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5239334 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

