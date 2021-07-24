Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.25. 1,271,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,177. Paychex has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

