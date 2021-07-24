Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.