PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PC Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PC Connection by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

