PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Shares of PCB stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 284,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

PCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

