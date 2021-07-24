PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.32

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.50. PCCW shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 29,587 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.