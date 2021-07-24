PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 13th

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PCTEL has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

