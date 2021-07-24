Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PAG opened at $81.45 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $15,589,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

