Peony (PNY) Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $36,884.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,121,215 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

