Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $6.40 million and $35,433.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00139104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,697.01 or 0.99761492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.62 or 0.00904799 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

