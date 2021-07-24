PEPS Coin Market Cap Tops $215,900.13 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $215,900.13 and $180.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00101970 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,811,270 coins and its circulating supply is 45,571,094 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

