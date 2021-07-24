Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Personalis by 777.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

