Peter H. Blum Buys 13,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.