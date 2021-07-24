Peter H. Blum Buys 13,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MIND stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
