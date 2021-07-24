Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.
LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £167.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
