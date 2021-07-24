Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £167.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

