Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. Its cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Considering Brazil's huge pre-salt oil reserves, Petrobras is in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Petrobras has revved up its 5-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy firm. Moreover, a substantial chunk of Petrobras' foreign activities are rated in dollars and driven by dollar-based global commodity and benchmark prices, which could drive the firms' stock further in case of favorable currency fluctuations. Thus, Petrobras is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBR. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $98,507,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $51,928,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $29,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.