PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

PhenixFIN stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.02. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter worth $442,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter worth $827,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

