Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 57,099 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

GWB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 249,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

