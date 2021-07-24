Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.89. 1,496,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

