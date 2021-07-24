Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 257,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,057. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

